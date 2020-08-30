(Video) Arsenal fans embarrass themselves by celebrating like they ‘won the Champions League’ after Community Shield triumph

Posted by
(Video) Arsenal fans embarrass themselves by celebrating like they ‘won the Champions League’ after Community Shield triumph

Arsenal beat Liverpool to the Community Shield last night, the curtain raiser for the 2020/21 English season and certainly not a major honour.

But I’m not going to pretend like I didn’t want the Reds to win it – of course I did. That didn’t stop supporters of the Gunners embarrassing themselves, though.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans debut new Minamino song in pub as Japan star nets first goal

In a couple of videos shared to Twitter from a live stream of the Londoners watching the shootout, fans are seen celebrating as if they ‘won the Champions League.’

Obviously the overzealous supporters don’t represent the wider fan-base – and they’re probably just playing up for the cameras – it’s still cringe-worthy, though.

Take a watch of the videos below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top