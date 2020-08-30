(Video) Happy Klopp says Minamino took “a big step” with first Liverpool goal

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t be happier for Takumi Minamino after the Japan international scored his first goal for Liverpool.

The boss said the forward took “a big step” by bagging in the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal, even though the Reds unfortunately lost the game.

Taki was introduced in the second half and helped add a spark of creativity to midfield, something which Liverpool were lacking for most of the game.

It wasn’t meant to be on the night, but Minamino will never forget the moment he scored his first goal for the Reds.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):