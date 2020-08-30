(Video) LFC players comforting Brewster after penalty miss says everything about Klopp’s squad

Posted by
(Video) LFC players comforting Brewster after penalty miss says everything about Klopp’s squad

Arsenal beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield last night, the first piece of silverware of the season and the curtain raiser for 2020/21.

It’s not considered a major honour, but that won’t help Rhian Brewster right now, who will surely be beating himself up after missing a penalty.

MORE: Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Brewster misses costly penalty

The 20-year-old glanced his spot-kick off the crossbar as Arsenal won the shootout 5-4, but the reaction from his team-mates said everything.

When the winning penalty hit the back of the net, Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson made sure to touch base with Brewster.

Take a look at the video below (via beIN Sport):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top