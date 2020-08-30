(Video) Minamino & Keita’s highlights from Community Shield loss shows they should’ve started for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino could have been the saviour for Liverpool in the Community Shield last night, but the Reds fell to Arsenal in a penalty shootout.

The Premier League champions conceded to a well taken Pierre Emerick Aubameyang goal early on, and struggled to get back into the game.

Minamino and Naby Keita were introduced with around 30 minutes left to play, and it didn’t take long for their impact to be felt.

The Japanese star scored shortly after coming on and the duo offered Liverpool the creativity they were lacking in the first half.

