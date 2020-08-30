(Video) New Liverpool signing scores on debut with determined finish in 5-0 rout

Mateusz Musiałowski recently signed for Liverpool from Polish fourth-tier side UKS SMS Łódź.

He’s already off to a great start, slotting in at the Academy with the U18s, scoring his first goal for the club in a 5-0 battering of Crewe Alexandra.

The Polish starlet picked up the ball on the edge of the box and made a winding run into the area. Musiałowski did well to fend off opposition defenders and prodded beyond the goalkeeper to score the Reds’ fifth.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):