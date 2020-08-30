(Video) van Dijk: ‘Minamino is coming out of his shell!’

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk has hailed Takumi Minamino for coming on leaps and bounds since signing for the club in January.

The Japan star was noticeably sheepish in the Premier League title celebrations, but the Dutchman has explained how Taki is “coming out of his shell.”

Minamino scored the equaliser as Liverpool took Arsenal to a shootout in the Community Shield last night, and could have been the hero but it wasn’t meant to be. Let’s not forget he netted his spot-kick too.

Though, he has now set himself up for a strong season by scoring off the bench in such a big game. All aboard the Taki train!

