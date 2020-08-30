(Video) “You might get a game now” – Trent rinses Bale with joke about unlimited subs in new ad

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold stars in the new BT advert, alongside the likes of Gareth Bale, Carlo Ancelotti and Marcus Rashford.
The running joke throughout the video is that there is a new ‘unlimited subs’ rule being introduced to football across the world.
MORE: (Video) van Dijk: ‘Minamino is coming out of his shell!’
Upon hearing the news, Trent hops on a video-call with Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and absolutely rinses him with a one-liner.
The young Scouser says to the Welshman: “You might get a game now,” before the former Spurs star drops his phone on a golf course and walks off!
Take a watch of the video below (via BT):
Unlimited subs are here. Now everyone will get some game time 😉 #UnlimitedSubs #flexibleBTTV #ad @bt_uk pic.twitter.com/VDEB4bSf7S
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) August 29, 2020
COMMENTS