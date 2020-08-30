(Video) “You might get a game now” – Trent rinses Bale with joke about unlimited subs in new ad

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold stars in the new BT advert, alongside the likes of Gareth Bale, Carlo Ancelotti and Marcus Rashford.

The running joke throughout the video is that there is a new ‘unlimited subs’ rule being introduced to football across the world.

Upon hearing the news, Trent hops on a video-call with Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and absolutely rinses him with a one-liner.

The young Scouser says to the Welshman: “You might get a game now,” before the former Spurs star drops his phone on a golf course and walks off!

Take a watch of the video below (via BT):