Barcelona have ‘free hand’ to sign Wijnaldum once Thiago joins Liverpool – report

Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum could be involved in a transfer merry-go-round this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Catalonia-based outlet SPORT are claiming Barcelona will have a ‘free hand’ to sign the Liverpool midfielder, as soon as Jurgen Klopp gets his replacement.

As cited by Sport Witness, the newspaper had Wijnaldum’s face splashed across its main sports page and say he’s a key target for Ronald Koeman.

But it’ll only happen this summer if Liverpool complete the signing of Bayern Munich star Thiago, who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

MORE: Liverpool could be forced into action as journalist provides update on Thiago

It makes a lot of sense – why would Klopp be willing to let one of his most important players leave without a suitable replacement?

In terms of raw ability, Thiago is better than Wijnaldum, but the Dutchman is nested in Liverpool’s midfield and is a key member of the squad.

That isn’t to say the Spanish international isn’t going to make the cut, of course he is, but he’ll have a tough task on his hands if he is to replace our No.5.