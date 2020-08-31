Barcelona legend Xavi names van Dijk the best defender in the world

Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez has named Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk the best defender in the world.

The former midfielder was asked who the best player currently playing in his position is, and went with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Speaking to Qatar Airways (via GOAL), Xavi also tipped former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

“Pep is the best manager in the world. He has given a twist to our sport. He is very good for what he transmits and his leadership ability,” he said.

“I would choose van Dijk [as the world’s top defender] due to his leadership, physical strength and good technical ability.”

I’m obviously a little bias when it comes to Liverpool players, but I’d be saying the same if he wasn’t ours – you don’t look further than big Virg when talking about the best defender in the world.

Everything the Dutchman does he makes look so easy and even though he’s clearly rated highly, some of his work can go underappreciated.

There can be no issues with Xavi picking De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the world because he simply is – the City star has everything you could want.

Picking Guardiola over Jurgen Klopp, however, is interesting and makes me wonder if there is some bias there on the Spaniard’s part.

The Liverpool boss has rebuilt the Reds back up to the top of the game, netting a relatively small spend along the way, whereas Pep has splashed the cash in every position for City to find success.