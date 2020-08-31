(Image) Salah’s Instagram post about Dejan Lovren will make Liverpool fans laugh

Mohamed Salah took to Instagram yesterday to share a funny picture doing the rounds on social media.

The Liverpool superstar posted a tweet of a sweet photograph of him and his kids, and fans saw an opportunity.

It wasn’t long before Dejan Lovren – Salah’s best mate during his time at Anfield – was edited into the picture.

The Egyptian obviously saw the funny side too, as he shared it to his Instagram story!

Take a look below: