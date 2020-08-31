James Pearce explains where Liverpool’s money has gone as fans get desperate for transfers

Since Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Thiago Alcantara these last few months, there has been a trend on social media.

It seems a large portion of our fan-base don’t understand why the Premier League champions are unable to splash the cash like Chelsea – or even Leeds – are currently.

James Pearce replied to one supporter on Twitter who asked about the spending habits of Liverpool, despite regular income at the club.

Take a look at the accounts. It’s all there in black and white. All revenues reinvested back into the club. Annual wage bill in excess of £320m – six months without any match day income. New £50m training ground. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 30, 2020

While it can be frustrating seeing our rivals picking up players for £50million like it’s nothing, that’s just not the way Liverpool is ran.

And it never has been. It’s pretty much a case of ‘sell to buy’ for the Reds – the antithesis of clubs like Manchester City and PSG.

Without the pandemic stopping fans from attending games (a huge source of income), Jurgen Klopp may have been able to dip his toe a little more than he has already.

Thiago is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment, and for good reason, not a day goes by without an ‘update’ on the ‘deal’ – and many supporters are getting impatient.

The supposed fee being banded around for the Bayern Munich midfielder is about £30million – what Leeds have just paid to sign 29-year-old Rodrigo.

It’s frustrating, but we need to remember the revenue Liverpool have made in the last couple of season has been reinvested into the club – the new £50million training facility, for example, and don’t forget the annual wage bill of over £320million.

We have to be patient, Reds, but let’s not get carried away and act like the future of the club hinges on whether Thiago signs for us – we’re better than that.