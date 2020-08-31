Konchesky says being from London made it harder for him and Cole at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Paul Konchesky has cited ‘being a London boy’ as one of the reasons he didn’t find success on Merseyside.

One of the signings of the Roy Hodgson era at Anfield, the full-back endured an awful time with the Reds and was swiftly moved on.

Konchesky said that when a ‘massive club like Liverpool’ come calling, you can’t turn it down – but he certainly has regrets over the move up North.

“When you look at Liverpool’s history as a football club, what they’ve achieved is amazing,” he told Planet Football.

“I loved every club I played for, but when a massive club like Liverpool come calling you can’t turn it down. The opportunity I had to go was fantastic.

“In Liverpool you either support Liverpool or Everton. They love football – you’re either a red or a blue. It’s so small in Liverpool. Being from London you’re not used to how small it is because London is massive.

“You walk around in Liverpool and everybody knows you because they all love football. That was the hardest part, moving, because I didn’t realise how small it is and how in control all the football fans are.

“At the time when Roy went, the club was up for sale so it probably wasn’t a good time to go. Being a London boy I struggled. I can probably speak for Joe Cole as well, I think he struggled being a London boy.

“They were difficult times but it was an experience I’ll never forget. I had the privilege of going to play for what we’ll see are the Premier League champions.”

It’s interesting that the size of the city seemingly caused Konchesky extra struggles, but I think I understand what he’s meaning to say.

Because Liverpool is smaller than London, and there are only two big football clubs, there is a huge focus on the players and the rivalry is perhaps more fierce.

In the capital, there are many football clubs and they’re not all small, so there is less of a wider focus on specific players and rivalries are shared.

A Crystal Palace fan isn’t going to stop and talk to a Fulham player, are they? But when half the city of Liverpool support the Reds, Konchesky will have been spotted very regularly.