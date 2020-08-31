LFC plan on holding an extra friendly at Anfield before the Premier League season starts – report

Liverpool are set to invite a club to Anfield this weekend for a friendly match ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

The Reds have already taken on Stuttgart and Salzburg in Austria, but now Jurgen Klopp wants another chance for his players to get back to 100% fitness.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who say no opponent has been identified as of yet and supporters will be unable to attend the exhibition match.

There is speculation a ‘test’ could take place at Anfield, following Brighton inviting 2,500 spectators to their friendly against Chelsea – but this is wide of the mark.

However, fans did attend the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena earlier this month.

MORE: (Video) New Liverpool signing scores on debut with determined finish in 5-0 rout

In terms of trying to guess who the Reds could invite to Merseyside, you probably have to look locally – Liverpool recently had Blackburn Rovers over for game, like Everton did with Blackpool.

Teams in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire are more likely to get a shout from the Reds, but nothing is certain as of yet.

We think another friendly is a great idea, and it’ll give the lads a chance to shake off the sour taste that’ll be left from the Community Shield.