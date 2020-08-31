Liverpool could get significant financial boost as Leeds register interest in former player – report

Liverpool could be about to get a considerable windfall as Premier League newcomers Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in Luis Alberto.

The Spaniard left Merseyside a number of years ago to sign for Serie A outfit Lazio, and the attacking midfielder has gone from strength to strength ever since.

According to Il Messaggero, as cited by the Liverpool Chronicle, Leeds have made an enquiry about the 27-year-old former Red.

The reason the Premier League champions could be in line to benefit from this is the 30% sell-on clause inserted into the deal which took Alberto to Italy.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Michael Edwards believed the player signed for £6.8million had real potential and made sure the Reds didn’t lose out.

Before fans get too excited over this rumour, though – it should be said that Il Messaggero aren’t the most reliable source around, even in Italy.

Although they’re seemingly well placed to get information on the Rome-based football club, we aren’t willing to eat this one up entirely.

But should Alberto any move this summer, Liverpool will be rewarded and it could help finance moves for any targets Jurgen Klopp has.