Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn gets surprise call-up to Wales’ senior team

Wales have opted to promote Ben Woodburn and Brennan Johnson from their youth team and call them up for the senior squad.

This moves comes as a result of Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks, Tyler Roberts and Ashley Williams all withdrawing from national duty.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks, Tyler Roberts and Ashley Williams all withdraw from the senior squad. Ben Woodburn and Brennan Johnson are called up from the U21s as replacements.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/nbBax22rp9 — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) August 30, 2020

The Liverpool youngster is a key part of the Welsh U21s team and will be an exciting addition to the senior setup, having already scored his first goal.

Woodburn spent last season on loan at Oxford United, but injury problems meant he didn’t have the best opportunity to further develop.

The Welshman has been with the Reds since he was seven-years-old. Now a 20-year-old, the attacking midfielder is considered a promising talent.

His career hit a speed bump when he sustained a serious injury while on loan at Sheffield United in 2018, something which has repeated since.

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp has any future plans for Woodburn, but turning heads on the international stage could start a dialogue.

The youngster has been linked with a move to Germany, but his involvement with Wales suggests a move may not be around the corner.