(Video) Minamino smashes Fabinho & Adrian in hilarious cook-off with LFC chef

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino took on Fabinho and Adrian in a cook-off, released by LFC in partnership with NH Sports Japan.

The trio were tasked with making vegetable gyoza by club chef Dave Lyons, and Taki absolutely smashed it. In fairness, the lads all had a go of it and seemingly did a good job.

The best moment from the video is perhaps when the trio are asked what their favourite food is: Minamino said sushi, Adrian said paella and Fab said fish and chips!

It’s a great bit of content, honestly – and it’s nice to see the players interacting with each-other off the pitch.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC):