(Video) Mourinho swearing at pundits on TV is the funniest thing we’ve seen all year

An incredible video has emerged on social media of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho losing his rag with a couple of pundits on TV.

The clip seems to come from the new series ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hostpur’, and it’s an absolute belter.

In the short video, Mourinho is sitting at his desk and listening to the TV as his takeover at Spurs is being discussed.

The Portuguese clearly wasn’t happy with what was being said, as one pundit said: “Is that the football Tottenham really want to play?”

Jose calmly stands up and walks over to the TV to turn it off, but not before saying “f*ck off” too himself!

Take a look at the video below: