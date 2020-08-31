(Video) Rafa explains why his ‘facts’ rant about Ferguson is still “spot on” in new Liverpool documentary

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has explained why his ‘facts’ rant about Sir Alex Ferguson from back in 2009 is still right.

The Spaniard was irked by the former Manchester United manager making comments on the Reds, and went off on one in a press conference.

VIDEO: (Video) “You might get a game now” – Trent rinses Bale with joke about unlimited subs in new ad

The short version of Rafa’s rant is simple: Ferguson and United can do what they want and get away with it.

Benitez was asked about this again in a new Liverpool documentary by the BBC, and he explained how it’s still “spot on” 11 years later.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC Sport):