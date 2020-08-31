(Video) Remembering when Ox nearly broke the net at the Kop end against Man City

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Liverpool three years ago and has helped the Reds win the lot during his time at the club.

And by ‘the lot’, we of course mean the Champions League and Premier League trophies, along with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

It’s been a ride for the former Arsenal man, and we want to take a look back at perhaps his finest moment in a Liverpool shirt to date.

As part of the demolition of Manchester City in the Champions League at Anfield, Ox scored an absolute belter at the Kop end that almost broke the net!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):