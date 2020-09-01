Bundesliga chief comments on ‘unforeseen’ future of Klopp’s first Liverpool signing

Midfielder Marko Grujic travelled to Austria with the Liverpool first team this summer, but his future at Anfield still remains in doubt.

Last month, GOAL’s Neil Jones – a very reliable source when it comes to the Reds – made the claim that the Serbian could be sold this summer.

After two successful loan spells with Hertha Berlin, some offers coming in from Bundesliga outfits wouldn’t be the strangest of things.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Werder Bremen are all said to be interested in Grujic, as per the same GOAL report.

Hertha chief Michael Preetz has suggested that he’s keeping an eye on the developing situation at Anfield, with the midfielder’s future still in question.

“[Grujic] is a Liverpool player who spent two years on loan with us. He has been in training with Liverpool for a few days,” he told German outlet Kicker.

“Unlike last year, it was Liverpool’s declared wish that Marko should take part in much of the preparation there.

MORE: Klopp willing to give up on Thiago if it means Wijnaldum stays – report

“Then there will certainly be a decision in England about Marko’s immediate future: Will he be loaned out again? Is he for sale? Will he be part of the Liverpool team?

“That cannot be foreseen at the moment.”

Should Grujic actively come on the market, there is no question Hertha Berlin will be involved with the conversation, after being Marko’s home for two years.

But, as Preetz stated, the midfielder’s future is still very much up in the air – Jurgen Klopp needs to decide if he wants to keep his first Liverpool signing or move him on.

Grujic joined the Reds in 2016, but has only spent one season as part of the squad, spending three of his four years out on loan.

Still considered a talented and very promising player, the Serbian will fetch a pretty penny should Klopp decide to move him on.