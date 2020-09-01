Klopp willing to give up on Thiago if it means Wijnaldum stays – report

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum reportedly holds the key to Thiago Alcantara’s rumoured move to Anfield this summer.

According to ESPN, the Dutch international hasn’t had a falling out with Jurgen Klopp, but there is a disagreement over a new deal.

The Reds boss does’t want to lose such a pivotal player and is said to prefer Gini running down his contract and leaving on a free next summer over him leaving now.

Unfortunately, as per the same ESPN report, this means a move for Thiago is pretty much off the table, with Liverpool unable to sanction a move.

The above report seems to suggest the Bayern Munich star is considered a replacement for Wijnaldum, and not a player to compliment the current midfield.

The rumour mill has been whirring non-stop for Thiago and Liverpool and there doesn’t seem to be an immediate end in sight, with the transfer window open for over another month.

Manchester United are said to be linked with a move for Klopp’s reported target, with a ‘well sourced’ Norwegian journalist claiming so.

The links to our most fierce rivals could be one of two things – a smokescreen or legitimate interest, either way it should concern the Anfield hierarchy if they really want Thiago.