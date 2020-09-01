Man Utd potentially ruled out of race for Thiago because of wage demands

Manchester United may have been forced out of the race for Thiago Alcantara just as quickly as they were brought into the picture.

Earlier last week Norwegian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt tweeted an update which linked the Red Devils with a move for the Liverpool target.

The reporter has now updated his followers by claiming Thiago’s wage demands were too high for United, suggesting they could be out of the equation.

Siste nytt er at det har vært dialog mellom United og Thiago, men at spanjolens lønnskrav skal være for høyt. — Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) September 1, 2020

Translation: ‘The latest news is that there has been dialogue between United and Thiago, but the Spaniard’s wage demands could be too high.’

Now, we’re not going to pretend we know anything about Filtvedt or his credibility, but our friend Jan Aage Fjortoft seemingly knows a bit about him.

In the following tweet, Fjortoft throws his weight behind his fellow Norwegian and claims he has a “big hit rate” when it comes to United news.

Re: Thiago Well connected Norwegian journalist reporting that Man UTD are in for Thiago as well. Fredrik has had a big “hit-rate” on Manchester United – news. The two old rivals battling for Thiago. And CEO at Bayern expect an offer the coming days. This could be an BIG week https://t.co/05oKgj2qWy — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2020

Links between the Bayern star and Liverpool go back for months, with the Champions League final supposedly marking a turning point in negotiations.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions already have an agreement in principle with Thiago – the Reds are just yet to broker a deal with his club.