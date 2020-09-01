(Photo) LFC fan spots street named after Jurgen Klopp in Bosnia and Herzegovina

An eagle-eyed Liverpool fan has spotted a street in Bosnia and Herzegovina named in honour of Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp.

In a post on Reddit, u/Enthusiast_1 shared a photograph a road sign that says ‘Ulica narodnog heroja Jürgena Kloppa’, which translates to “Street of National hero Jurgen Klopp”.

We absolutely love this and would encourage Liverpool fans all over the world to do what they can to have their own slice of the Reds nearby.

Take a look at the photo below: