(Photo) van Dijk looks fresh as LFC superstar models new Nike x Netherlands kit

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been photographed modelling the new Netherlands’ home kit by Nike.

The Dutch skipper is an obvious choice when promoting merchandise, with the centre-half already working with the American manufacturer.

MORE: (Video) Trent, Hendo & Ox star as new Nike x England kit is revealed

Big Virg looks sharp in the bright orange number, which will be worn by his national side in upcoming fixtures.

Gini Wijnaldum is also with van Dijk as the Liverpool duo were both called up by the Netherands.

Take a look at the photo below: