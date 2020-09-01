Reported Liverpool target close to agreeing new contract, ending speculation – Sky Sports

Ben White is close to agreeing a new contract with Brighton and Hove Albion, after the Seagulls turned down three offers from Leeds United.

The defender has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, but this latest update from Sky Sports should put an end to speculation.

White played every game for Leeds last season, as they secured their return to the Premier League after 16 outside of the top-flight.

It’s clear why the West Yorkshire outfit is keen on signing the defender, but Brighton are under no pressure to sell despite a third bid of £25million.

Leeds managed to keep 22 clean sheets last season in the Championship, so it’s also obvious why clubs like Liverpool have been linked.

Brighton boss Graham Potter now believes White is ready to play for them in the top-flight. “He’s done brilliantly at Leeds and helped them get promotion – that’s fantastic for them, fantastic for him,” he told Sky Sports.

“But he’s our player and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

The move by the Seagulls to get a new deal agreed with the player should end any speculation of him making a move to Leeds or even Liverpool.

The Reds are said to be in the market for a fourth-choice centre-half, with Real Betis’ Aïssa Mandi seemingly like the most plausible option so far.