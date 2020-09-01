Reputable journalist expects ‘two more signings’ for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle has said he expects the Reds to make another ‘two more signings, possibly three‘ this summer.

Of course, Kostas Tsimikas was signed last month, but there are rumours floating around the Internet claiming bigger names could yet arrive.

Doyle, taking part in a Q&A on the Echo’s website, said there is a ‘long way to go‘ in the window yet and wouldn’t rule out more signings.

You can read the full online chat here.

MORE: Klopp willing to give up on Thiago if it means Wijnaldum stays – report

One rumour that simply refuses to go away is that of Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, with Fabrizio Romano saying the midfielder is keen on a move.

Thiago Alcantara is waiting because he strongly wants to move to Premier League this summer. Liverpool are still in contact with him but Bayern told again 2 days ago they’re going to sell Thiago only for €30m. Jürgen Klopp wants Thiago too. It’s up to the clubs. 🔴 #LFC #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

The transfer saga has dragged on for months now, but with the new European champions being kept busy in Lisbon until the end of last month it’s perhaps no surprise.

The rumour mill has been whirring around for Thiago and the Reds of late, and it’s hard to keep up with everything, but it does seem the narrative has progressed.

Claims from reporters South America and Europe suggested the midfielder had agreed terms with the Premier League champions, but no contact between the clubs.

Since the Champions League final, journalists close to the club – i.e. Simon Hughes – have confirmed the Reds’ interest, though.

This month could be an interesting one, Reds.