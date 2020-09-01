(Video) Liverpool “need a little bit of freshness added”, according to Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said the Premier League champions “need a little bit of freshness added” to their squad, ahead of the new season.

The former centre-half was chatting to Gary Neville on Sky Sports when he made the comment, and hinted that it’s good for team morale to mix things up.

Carragher didn’t make any suggestions as to who Liverpool should sign, or even if any new-comings are required this summer transfer window.

