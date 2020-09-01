(Video) Liverpool “need a little bit of freshness added”, according to Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said the Premier League champions “need a little bit of freshness added” to their squad, ahead of the new season.
The former centre-half was chatting to Gary Neville on Sky Sports when he made the comment, and hinted that it’s good for team morale to mix things up.
MORE: Bundesliga chief comments on ‘unforeseen’ future of Klopp’s first Liverpool signing
Carragher didn’t make any suggestions as to who Liverpool should sign, or even if any new-comings are required this summer transfer window.
Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):
Carragher (on #LFC's squad): "Sometimes you just need a little bit of freshness added." 🤔pic.twitter.com/tU26VwgiIl
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 1, 2020
COMMENTS