(Video) Recalling when Sturridge lobbed ‘keeper from outside the area with glorious chip

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge celebrates his 31st birthday today and we at EOTK have decided to take a look back at one of his best strikes for the Reds.

The forward, who most recently played for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, scored an outstanding 67 goals in 160 appearances, but we think we’ve identified his finest.

When West Bromwich Albion travelled to Anfield in 2013, Sturridge charged toward the Kop end from around 40 yards from goal.

When the striker got within shooting distance, he opted for a cheeky chip instead of going for power and caught the ‘keeper completely off-guard to find the back of the net. Glorious!

Take a watch of the video below (via PL Productions):