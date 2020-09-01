(Video) Trent, Hendo, Ox & Gomez star as new Nike x England kit is revealed

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez have helped England release their new kit for upcoming international fixtures.
Nike’s offering for the Three Lions is a classic look, with the nation’s crest appearing in the centre of the clean white shirt.
The away kit has a more contemporary look, featuring striking red features on a blue shirt, with subtle pinstripes throughout the design.
To be fair to Nike, the two tops look great and will surely be enjoyed by England fans all over.
Take a watch of the video below:
Hendo, Trent and Gomez modelling the new England kit ⤵️ https://t.co/3QxwFMJH8B
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 1, 2020
