(Video) Trent, Hendo, Ox & Gomez star as new Nike x England kit is revealed

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez have helped England release their new kit for upcoming international fixtures.

Nike’s offering for the Three Lions is a classic look, with the nation’s crest appearing in the centre of the clean white shirt.

The away kit has a more contemporary look, featuring striking red features on a blue shirt, with subtle pinstripes throughout the design.

To be fair to Nike, the two tops look great and will surely be enjoyed by England fans all over.

Take a watch of the video below: