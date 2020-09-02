Barcelona willing to pay £18m for Wijnaldum; midfielder has already agreed three-year deal

Barcelona are reportedly willing to pay around £18million for Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum, who has less than 12 months left on his contract.

The midfielder has been linked with the Catalan giants for some time now, ever since compatriot Ronald Koeman took charge at Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum’s move to Spain could trigger a transfer merry-go-round which results in Thiago Alcantara signing for Liverpool.

According to SPORT, a publication based in Catalonia, The Dutch midfielder has already agreed on a three-year deal with Barcelona.

The last detail now is for both clubs to agree on a fee, and as per the same report, it’s claimed the Spaniards are willing to pay around £18million.

It may seem like a low offer, but don’t forget that Gini can sign for a new club in January for free.

If Liverpool do eventually make a move for Thiago, it will cost the Reds around £25million for the Bayern Munich star.

If we put that into context with Wijnaldum’s supposed fee, it becomes more understandable.

It remains to be seen if either of these deals will come off, or if it’s mostly just talk in the media, but it’s certainly a story to keep an eye on.