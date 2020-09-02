Chelsea’s Timo Werner issues Premier League title warning to Liverpool

Chelsea forward Timo Werner, who was heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer, has fired a warning at Liverpool.

The German international believes the Londoners are able to challenge the reigning Premier League champions this upcoming season, as well as runners up Manchester City.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Werner said what Frank Lampard is building at Stamford Bridge can take the Blues to the next level.

“The work with the manager recently has been really good,” he said.

“He’s been showing and explaining to the whole team, not just me, what we can do on the pitch and how to improve on last season.

“He’s been great to work with and he’s been discussing his plans for the future, and how we want to battle with teams like Man City and Liverpool.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and with this team that we have, I think we can reach a new level. We have some very good players here and the manager is there to show us the way, and help us improve.

“We’ve worked a lot on tactical things, as well as our strength and fitness, to make sure we are ready for the start of the season.”

With the sheer amount of money Chelsea are spending this summer, they simply have to challenge Liverpool and Man City next season, otherwise big questions will be asked.

Werner is a top signing for the Londoners, and we’re not shy in admitting we’d have loved to have seen him rock up at Melwood this summer.

Alas, the German international is a Chelsea player and he’s going to be a handful for defences this season.

Bringing in players like Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva in one window is going to seriously transform Lampard’s team.

But none of them are better than what Liverpool currently have, so we don’t think Chelsea are going to be a toppling the Reds in 2020/21.