Liverpool said to be looking at 6’5″ centre-half from the Scottish Premiership

Liverpool are said to be interested in Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer as a potential replacement for Dejan Lovren this summer.

The 22-year-old is a Norway international and could be on his way out of Scotland, with the SPL champions bringing Shane Duffy in on loan.

The two sources claiming Ajer is looking at a move away are Celtic Underground and Football Insider – but neither are particularly reliable.

We at EOTK are familiar with the latter of the two – they tend to get about 50% of their rumours right – and even though their report doesn’t mention Liverpool, they claim the Norweigan wants to leave.

The Celtic Underground are the ones saying the Reds are interested, but they’re an unknown for me, so I asked people in my network who cover Scottish football regularly.

I’ve been told the Twitter account isn’t worth betting your house on, but they’ve got a handful of things right in the past thanks to genuine links.

Liverpool are without a recognised third-choice centre-back following the departure of Lovren, but it seems Ajer could be one to keep an eye on.

With Joel Matip already fighting Joe Gomez for a regular spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, the Norweigan would have to be happy with a place on the bench – at best- if he joins the Premier League champions.