Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum will be Ronald Koeman’s first signing as Barcelona manager – De Telegraaf

Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum will reportedly become Ronald Koeman’s first signing as Barcelona boss since taking over at Camp Nou.

That’s according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who also claim the idea of linking up the midfielder with compatriot Frenkie de Jong is appealing to the manager.

This comes a few hours after Catalan based newspaper SPORT reported that Wijnaldum had agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona.

Should the Dutch international actually make the move, he could start a transfer merry-go-round which results in Thiago signing for Liverpool.

According to SPORT, the clubs just need to agree on a fee and it’s claimed Barcelona are willing to pay around £18million for Wijnaldum.

It may seem like a low offer, but don’t forget that Gini can sign for a new club in January for free.

If Liverpool do eventually make a move for Thiago, it will cost the Reds around £25million for the Bayern Munich star, according to Fabrizio Romano.

If we put that into context with Wijnaldum’s supposed fee, it becomes more understandable.

It remains to be seen if either of these deals will come off, or if it’s mostly just talk in the media, but it’s certainly a story to keep an eye on.