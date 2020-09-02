Liverpool to make ‘new bid’ for Bayern star Thiago as Klopp pushes for deal

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a new bid for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, according to the very reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist tweeted an update on the Reds’ pursuit of the midfielder and suggested an offer has already been rejected.

Romano claims a ‘new bid’ will be made by Liverpool for Thiago ‘soon’ and that Jurgen Klopp is ‘pushing’ to get a deal agreed.

Norwegian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt recently reported that Manchester United are interested in a move for the Spain international.

The reporter has now updated his followers by claiming the Red Devils have baulked at Thiago’s demands, suggesting they could be out of the equation.

Romano doubles down on this claim by stating United have only been in touch with the player’s representative, and are yet to speak to Bayern.

Liverpool are still working to get Thiago Alcantara. Bayern are now convinced they’re gonna receive a new bid from #LFC soon. Klopp pushing again for Thiago. Manchester United only had contacts with his agent at the moment – nothing advanced between clubs. 🔴 #Liverpool #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

Links between Thiago and Liverpool go back for months, with the conclusion of the Champions League supposedly being a turning point in negotiations.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who has been following this closesly, the Reds already have an agreement in principle with Thiago – but are yet to broker a deal with his club.