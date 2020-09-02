(Photos) Liverpool star snapped in training after missing pre-season

Photographs were taken of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in a recent training session with England, which have now been shared by the full-back on Instagram.

The defender can be seen taking part in full training with the rest of the Three Lions’ squad in the snaps.

Trent missed Liverpool’s pre-season in Austria through injury, so the sight of him kicking a ball again is glorious.

With the Reds’ Premier League title defence set to kick off in just ten days, having one of our best players back to fitness couldn’t be sweeter.

Take a look at the photos below: