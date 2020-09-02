(Photos) Liverpool writer points out Nike’s deception as England drop identical kit

(Photos) Liverpool writer points out Nike’s deception as England drop identical kit

Earlier this year, we reported that Nike were set to ditch their cookie-cutter templates just as the Liverpool deal was coming to fruition.

Heidi Burger, a senior director the American manufacturer, tweeted that each team will have its own look – but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Jack Lusby, of This Is Anfield, has pointed out the deceptive nature of Nike’s message with a couple of pictures.

England have dropped a new yellow goalkeeper kit and it’s absolutely identical to what Alisson will wear on the road this season, as pointed out by the writer.

Take a look at the photos below:

