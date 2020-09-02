(Photos) Liverpool writer points out Nike’s deception as England drop identical kit

Earlier this year, we reported that Nike were set to ditch their cookie-cutter templates just as the Liverpool deal was coming to fruition.

Heidi Burger, a senior director the American manufacturer, tweeted that each team will have its own look – but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

MORE: (Video) Trent, Hendo & Ox star as new Nike x England kit is revealed

Jack Lusby, of This Is Anfield, has pointed out the deceptive nature of Nike’s message with a couple of pictures.

England have dropped a new yellow goalkeeper kit and it’s absolutely identical to what Alisson will wear on the road this season, as pointed out by the writer.

Take a look at the photos below: