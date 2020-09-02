‘Plenty of interest’ in Liverpool defender linked with Anfield exit after impressive season

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is being linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, with ‘plenty of interest‘ in the 23-year-old Trotter.

The centre-half spent much of last season on loan with VfB Stuttgart and has seemingly turned heads with his performances in Germany.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Bristol City are one of the names hoping to tempt the Liverpool man with the promise of regular first team football.

The Robins finished mid-table last season and with Phillips helping Stuttgart to a promotion last season, there’s hope the defender could offer a boost.

MORE: Wijnaldum to Barcelona transfer rumour rubbished by Liverpool sources

The centre-half will not be short of opportunities, however – with such a successful stint last season, he’ll have garnered interest all over.

It’s unclear how much it would take to sign Phillips from Liverpool, but Pearce claims the club are willing to consider another loan deal this summer.

With Sepp van den Berg, Ki-Jana Hoever and Billy Koumetio all seemingly preferred over the Bolton-born centre-half, an Anfield exit makes sense.

Phillips joined Liverpool’s youth ranks in 2016 and has made just one appearance for the senior team in four years.