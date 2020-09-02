The real reason Wijnaldum wants to leave Liverpool to join Barcelona – and it’s not Koeman

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum is said to have already agreed on a deal to sign for Catalan giants Barcelona, with less than a year on his current contract.

But with the Reds at the pinnacle of the game – reigning World champions and Premier League title holders – it’s curious why anyone would want to leave.

It’s actually fairly simple, according to well-sourced journalist Simon Hughes, who claims it’s all about Gini’s age and the length of contract he’s being offered.

With Wijnaldum said to be keen on a move to Barcelona, it’d be safe enough to assume that’s because Ronald Koeman is now the manager.

And while that may have something to do with it, speaking on The Red Agenda, Hughes explains that it’s got more to do with what the Reds are offering.

“[Wijnaldum] is at a a tricky age to be negotiating for, he’s 29. From what I was told the player wanted four years, and the contract that he’s being offered is a bit shorter than that,” he said.

Barcelona are said to have already agreed a three-year deal with the Dutchman, seemingly suggesting the Reds were only offering two – maximum.

That’s according to Catalan-based outlet SPORT, who also claim the Spaniards are willing to offer around £18million for the Liverpool star.