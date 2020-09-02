(Video) Liverpool fans will drool over this filthy touch by Thiago in Spain training

Thiago Alcantara is a name that now means a lot to Liverpool fans, be that excitement or exhaustion.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Spain international for a few months now, but sources close to the club have denied anything beyond rudimentary interest.

There is no denying Thiago is a world-class player and he’d add something extra to Liverpool’s midfield.

Speaking of his ability, the midfielder has shown off some silky skills in training.

While on international duty, the European champion played some long-range passes to Manchester City star Rodri – a video has emerged of this on social media and it’s glorious.

Look out at the filthy touch at 0:30! Take a watch of the video below: