(Video) “You’re having me on” – LFC fans being told Shankly retired is still a classic 46 years on

Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly was born on this day 1913, and we thought there’s no better time to look back at a moment which sums up the man and what he means to the red half of Merseyside.

The Scot was a well-loved man in the city, with its people resonating with his style of football but also his political views and the way he lived his life.

Shankly decided to retire in 1974 after 15 years with Liverpool, and fans were left gobsmacked upon being told the news – when it wasn’t a 24-hour cycle.

In an incredible video, a group of supporters were broken the news by a reporter and they refused to believe what they were hearing, with one saying “you’re having me on.”

Take a look at the clip below (and skip to 1:08):