Wijnaldum to Barcelona transfer rumour rubbished by Liverpool sources

Over the last 24 hours, reports in Spain have made the claim that Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has agreed to sign for Barcelona.

According to Catalan based outlet SPORT, the Dutchman has given the ‘OK’ on a three-year deal at Camp Nou – but a transfer fee is yet to be brokered.

It’s said Barcelona are readying a bid of around £18million for Wijnaldum, with the Liverpool star having less than a year left on his contract.

But this rumour has now been quashed by sources close to the Premier League champions, according to the very reliable Neil Jones.

On Wednesday morning, the Goal journalist shared a tweet in which he claimed to have been told there’s been ‘no contact at all‘ between Liverpool and Barca.

Liverpool sources say there has been no contact at all with Barcelona over Gini Wijnaldum, despite reports in Spain suggesting a €15m deal was on the cards. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 2, 2020

Jones is one of the best around when it comes to the Reds, with his information being as good as gospel from the club itself.

With the way things are going, the Wijnaldum to Barcelona rumour is going to get as convoluted as the links between Thiago and Liverpool!