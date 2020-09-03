Juve could be about to sign former LFC striker Suarez for crazy cut-price fee

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is rumoured to be on the move again this summer, with Italian giants Juventus said to be interested.

The fallout at Barcelona is seemingly set to continue, with the Uruguayan rumoured to be one of several key players departing this month.

Sky Sport Italia, as cited by the Daily Mail, claim Juve could be about to sign Suarez for as little as £4.4million and have already agreed a contract with the forward.

It’d be an interesting transfer if it comes off, with the Uruguayan international infamously biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

Barcelona are said to be looking at Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this summer, with Ronald Koeman reportedly making his signing a priority.

Catalan based outlet SPORT claim the Spaniards are willing to spend around £18million on the Netherlands international.

Should Wijnaldum sign for Barcelona, he could start a transfer merry-go-round which results in Thiago Alcantara signing for Liverpool.

If the Reds do eventually make a move for the midfielder, it’ll cost around £25million for the Bayern Munich star, according to Fabrizio Romano.