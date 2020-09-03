Liverpool braced for Wijnaldum bid from Barcelona, according to very reliable sources

Liverpool are reportedly bracing themselves for a bid from Barcelona for star midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who is yet to sign a contract extension at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan outfit since compatriot Ronald Koeman took over at Camp Nou.

According to both Chris Bascombe (Telegraph) and Andy Hunter (Guardian), Liverpool are preparing themselves for an opening bid from Barcelona.

Neither journalist mentions a possible fee, but Catalonia based outlet SPORT claim the Spaniards are willing to spend around £18million on Wijnaldum.

It may seem like a low offer, but don’t forget that Gini can sign for a new club in January for free.

Should the Dutchman make the move, he could start a transfer merry-go-round which results in Thiago Alcantara signing for Liverpool.

If the Reds do eventually make a move for the Bayern Munich star, it’ll cost around £25million for the Bayern Munich star, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Putting that into context with Wijnaldum’s supposed fee, it becomes more understandable – but it’s unclear if that’d be enough for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if either of these deals will come off, or if it’s mostly just talk in the media, but it’s certainly a story to keep an eye on.