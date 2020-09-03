Liverpool no longer interested in loan deals for Harry Wilson; £20m price tag set – report

Liverpool will no longer entertain loan offers for Harry Wilson and will instead look to sell the winger for £20million this summer.

That’s according to the Echo, who say Newcastle United, Leeds United and Southampton have all contacted the Reds about the Welshman.

#LFC are not interested in another loan deal for Harry Wilson, the Reds will look to sell the Welshman for around £20m, with Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton having already made contact. (@LivEchoLFC) pic.twitter.com/xb3R33tEtY — Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 3, 2020

Wilson had a decent season with Bournemouth as parent club Liverpool marched to a 19th English league title, establishing himself as a free-kick taker.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the financial states of football clubs, the Reds may be forced to sell before they can buy.

MORE: Liverpool prepared to play waiting game for long-term defensive target

Gini Wijnaldum is another player who could be headed for the exit door at Anfield, with Barcelona said to be readying a bid for the star.

According to SPORT, a publication based in Catalonia, The Dutch midfielder has already agreed on a three-year deal with Ronald Koeman.

The last detail now is for both clubs to agree on a fee, and as per the same report, it’s claimed the Spaniards are willing to pay around £18million.

It may seem like a low offer, but don’t forget that Gini can sign for a new club in January for free.

If Liverpool do eventually make a move for Thiago, it will cost the Reds around £25million for the Bayern Munich star, according to Fabrizio Romano.