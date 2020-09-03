Liverpool prepared to play waiting game for long-term defensive target

Liverpool are reportedly willing to wait in the wings for Brighton and Hove Albion centre-half Ben White, after the defender signed a new deal with the Seagulls.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Leeds United after a very successful loan spell in the Championship last season.

White has also garnered interest from Liverpool, with the ECHO reporting that the Reds have kept tabs on the centre-back for some time.

Signing a new contract with Brighton has certainly safeguarded his short-term future, but a move could be on the cards at a later date.

White will have the invaluable experience of 12 months’ playing time in the Premier League by next summer and the ECHO suggest Liverpool will keep an eye on him.

The Englishman is one of the most promising defenders in the country at the minute and bringing him to Anfield could be an excellent piece of business by the Reds.

It’s surely a move that would get the approval from figures at the national team, with Joe Gomez and White being a potential future defensive partnership for the Three Lions.