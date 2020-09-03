Liverpool set for talks about Rhian Brewster’s future after England U21 duty

Liverpool are said to be in no rush to make a decision on the future of young striker Rhian Brewster, who is currently on international duty with England U21.

The forward, who spent last season on loan with Championship side Swansea City, was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the Community Shield.

James Pearce said this was a “always” the plan in the latest instalment of The Red Agenda podcast, in which he also offered some insight on Brewster’s future.

“I think it’s a genuine dilemma for Klopp,” he said. “In excess of up to about a dozen clubs have listed their interest about a potential loan.

“Seven or eight in the Premier League, and three or four in the top end of the Championship, but Liverpool have been in no rush to make a decision.

“When I spoke to people there at the back end of last week, they said that he was always going to be part of the squad for the Community Shield.

“He’s gone away with the England U21s this week and then when he returns, I think they’re going to sit around the table and thrash out what they think is best for his development.”

In a report by The Athletic earlier this summer, it was claimed the Premier clubs interested in Brewster are Aston Villa, Burnley, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle.

The Championship outfits lining up for the striker are said to be Bournemouth, Norwich City, Swansea City and Watford, as per the same report.

That penalty miss against Arsenal in the Community Shield obviously sticks out, but it’d be unfair to say Brewster hasn’t made the most of his return to Merseyside.

The 20-year-old bagged three goals in two appearances against VfB Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg, with the Reds spending pre-season in Austria.

Villa are rumoured to also be interested in a move for Divock Origi, should the Belgian leave Liverpool there will be a hole in the squad Brewster could fill for the upcoming season.

We’ll have to see how the cookie crumbles after the international break, Reds.