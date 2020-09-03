Liverpool set to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to 34-goal forward – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat rivals Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka.

That’s according to South Africa based outlet the Far Post, who claim the Reds are ‘prime favourites’ to sign the 21-year-old.

Daka recently featured in a friendly match against Liverpool, scoring two goals as the Premier League champions were held to a 2-2 draw.

We at EOTK hadn’t heard of the Far Post, but they seem a serious enough with scouting reports and coverage of local leagues in SA on their website.

That being said, we’d urge supporters to take this link with a pinch of salt.

Daka would undoubtedly be a solid signing for the Reds, with the young striker boasting 34 goals in 83 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg.

The Zambia international operates primarily as a centre forward, but has been utilised as a right-sided midfielder on one occasion for the Austrian champions.

The Reds are seemingly in the market for a new striker, with a well documented attempted move for Timo Werner before his transfer to Chelsea.

There hasn’t been much noise around any other players in his position, so this new link to Daka is especially intriguing.