Poll involving over 20,000 LFC fans poses intriguing question about Fernando Torres

A post on Reddit last night about Gini Wijnaldum’s status at Anfield got us thinking – is Fernando Torres a Liverpool legend?

The word ‘legend’ is thrown around a lot in contemporary football, with it previously being a label reserved for the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

This article by well respected journalist Kristian Walsh claims Xabi Alonso is ‘nowhere near Liverpool legend status’, so where does El Nino fit in?

We decided to ask our Twitter followers if they thought Torres was worthy of the label, and the results were a little surprising.

We hosted a poll and gave users three options: 1. Legend, 2. Somewhere in-between, and 3. Not a legend.

MORE: Liverpool braced for Wijnaldum bid from Barcelona, according to very reliable sources

Our expectation was a landslide for option two, with the majority of supporters opting to keep the ‘legend’ status away from Torres.

In fact (at the time of writing), 30% of all votes opted to name the former Spain international a Liverpool legend, with 20% going the other way.

The remaining 50% – the majority, in this case – voted that Torres is somewhere in-between, likely meaning the term ‘cult hero’ or just ‘hero’ is more suitable.

Take a look at the complete results below:

Interesting replies, surprisingly mixed. Let's take a poll so we can visualise everyone's opinion ⬇️ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 3, 2020

Considering over 15,000 people have taken part in the poll so far, it’s fair to conclude that Liverpool fans (at least ones that follow us) wouldn’t go as far as to say Torres is a legend.