(Video) Explained: Why Liverpool seemingly don’t have money to spend right now

Liverpool are seemingly unable to splash the cash at the moment, with the Reds still stumbling to get a deal for reported target Thiago Alcantara over the line.

A host of Premier League clubs have made big deals so far this summer, with Chelsea going big for Timo Werner and Donny van de Beek freshly signing for Manchester United.

So, why don’t Liverpool have any money? It’s not the most simple question to answer, but the people at HITC have offered supporters an answer.

Key reasons brought up are the redevelopment of Anfield, construction of new training facilities, previous squad investment, vastly increased wage bills, staggered transfer fees and bank debt.

