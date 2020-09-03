(Video) LFC Academy graduate Coady explains emotional “whirlwind” after England call-up

Wolves captain Conor Coady, who spent eight years with Liverpool as a youth player in the Academy, has been called up for England.

The Merseyside native had featured for the Three Lions right up until the U20s, but never got the call to represent his country for the senior team.

That’s now changed, after establishing himself as a vital player for Wolves, and he’s explained a “whirlwind” of emotions upon realising he was going to play for England.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):